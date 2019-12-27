American Red Cross Offering Several Blood Drives in the Area

The American Red Cross is setting up shop in the area for several blood drives.

If you are interested in Donating blood, here are some areas and dates for blood donation in the area.

Today at the Huntingburg United Methodist Church from 2 until 6 pm.

Tuesday, December 31st at Cathedral Health Care Center in Jasper from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Thursday, January 9th at Nancy Hanks Elementary in Ferdinand from 2 pm to 7 pm.

Tuesday, January 14th at the VFW Post 2366 in Huntingburg from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Wednesday, January 15th at Providence Mennonite Church in Montgomery from 1:30m to 5:30 pm.

Sunday, January 19th at Mary Help of Christians in Mariah Hill from 7 am to 12 pm