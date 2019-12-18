Around 300 Dubois REC Members Currently Without Power

Around 300 Dubois REC members are currently without power.

At around 5:00 am this morning, it was reported that a driver had hit one of Dubois REC’s three phase poles on Jasper-Dubois Road, breaking two of them in the process.

Dubois REC crews are on the scene and it will take around 1 to 2 hours to get half the member’s electricity back on with an additional 1 to 2 hours to get the other member’s electricity back on.

Dubois REC apologizes for this inconvenience and asks that people have patience as they work to get service back on.