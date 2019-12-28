Bedford Man Arrested for Dealing Meth

A Bedford man was arrested on Thursday for Dealing Methamphetamine.

On Thursday, December 26th, the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section and the Indiana State Police Bloomington District ACES concluded a lengthy investigation that resulted in the arrest of a Bedford man. ISP Troopers had obtained information that 36-year-old Danny Collins of Bedford was involved in dealing methamphetamine. In addition, it was also known that Collins was wanted on two active arrest warrants; one for Failure to Appear and the original charge of Dealing Methamphetamine.

DES Detectives, along with Sgt. Greg Day, Trp. Caleb Garvin, Trp. Matt Hatchett and Officer Shaun Cabral of the Lawrence County Highway Interdiction Team discovered that Collins was at a residence in the 1300 block of U Street in Bedford. Upon arrival at the residence, the homeowner allowed officers to enter.

They located Collins and arrested him without incident.

While taking Collins into custody, troopers discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and several hundred dollars. Along with evidence found at the time of arrest, troopers developed probable cause to show that Collins was dealing methamphetamine.

Collins was arrested and then incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail on the following charges;

Two Felony Warrants out of Lawrence County Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony