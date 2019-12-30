Boehm Receives Key to Jasper; City Officials Sworn In

December 30th was the last day Jasper City Offices were open for 2019 and it had a very heartwarming end.

Jasper had its Oath of Office Ceremony at City Hall today where the City Council Elects were officially sworn in to take office in the new year.

This included Jasper Mayor Dean Vonderheide, Clerk-Treasurer Allen Siefert, District 2 Councilman John Schroeder, District 3 Councilman Chad Lueken, District 4 Councilman David Hurst, District 5 Councilman Paul Lorey, District 6 Kevin Manley, and Councilmembers at Large Nancy Eckerle and Paul Mundy.

It was business as usual but Mayor Vonderheide decided to put a special spotlight on one Juanita Boehm. This would be Boehm’s last swearing-in as Clerk-Treasurer after serving the City of Jasper for 24 years.

Vonderheide and other Councilmembers thanked Boehm for her service and for all that she taught them. Vonderheide graced Boehm with a special certificate to honor the work she put in for the City of Jasper. However, that wasn’t all. Boehm also received the Key to the City of Jasper.

Boehm says that she worked with wonderful staff and that she will miss them.