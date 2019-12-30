Card Skimmer Found at St. Anthony Circle A

Another card skimmer was found at a Dubois County business.

Dubois County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Circle A Foodmart in St. Anthony on Sunday morning to the report of a card skimmer being found. The credit card skimmer was located on one of the gas pumps.

If you have used pay at the pump at the Circle A in St. Anthony from Friday morning of December 27th until Sunday, December 29th, you need to monitor all transactions carefully and report the situation to the bank for the card that you used.

The investigation is ongoing.