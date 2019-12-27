Carol Ann (Heidorn) Mundy, age 59, of Jasper, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born January 25, 1960, in Evansville, to Robert John and Anna Louise (Sickman) Heidorn of Boonville; and married Marty Mundy on December 15, 2007, at Salem United Church of Christ in Huntingburg. Carol worked as a sales associate at Walmart in Jasper. She was a member of Boonville High School’s Class of 1978 and received her associate degree in accounting at Lockyear Business College. Carol was a life member of Jasper V.F.W. Post #673 Auxiliary, Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper and former member of Salem United Church of Christ, and past member of Jasper Jaycees and Ferdinand Rooster Jaycees. Carol enjoyed reading, swimming, computer games, crafts, and watching I.U. Basketball. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Eugene Albertson, who died February 12, 2005; and her parents who both died in 2001.

She is survived by her husband, Marty Mundy of Jasper; one brother, Steven (Chris) Heidorn of Evansville; one sister, Gail (Robert) Wolfe of Indianapolis; stepchildren, Joshua Mundy of Ferdinand and Stacy Mundy of Evansville; by nieces, nephew, aunt and uncle.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Reverend Jane Hillman will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg from 2:00-6:00 p.m., on Sunday, December 29th; and also at Trinity United Church of Christ in Jasper from 10:00-11:00 a.m., on Monday. Memorial contributions can be made to the Jasper Humane Society or Trinity United Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com