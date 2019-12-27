Dan L. Mundy, age 71, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 6:09 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at his home in Jasper.

Dan was born in Washington, Indiana, on April 15, 1948, to Ben and Frieda (Sander) Mundy. He married Theresa (Herzog) Mundy on August 9, 1969, in Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper.

Dan was president of Eck-Mundy Associates, Inc. and Business Manager of Mundy Brothers Rentals LLC.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Member of St. Vincent de Paul Society (St. Joseph Conference), High School Religion Teacher, Advisory Board Member of Guadalupe Center in Huntingburg, Past Parish Council Member of Holy Family Church in Jasper and St. Nicholas Church in Santa Claus.

Dan had a concern about those in need. He was involved in Dubois County Transit, Jasper Lions Club, and Jasper Junior Achievement. He worked as a Business Manager of the Spencer County Ambulance Service and was a Firefighter 1st Class and Assistant Fire Chief of the Santa Claus Fire Department. He was a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) and also served as a board member of SIRS. He was a past president of Jasper Optimist Club, and was instrumental in the beginning of Community Meals in Jasper.

He was a member of the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, Huntingburg Chamber of Commerce, Perry County Chamber of Commerce, Dubois County Historical Society, Computer Programming Advisory Committee at VUJC, Ireland Indiana Historical Society, and the Dubois County Builders Association.

Dan was a recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash Award from Governor O’Bannon in 2001, the 2003 Jasper of Commerce President’s Excellence Award,

Dan was also an avid Democrat. He was a member of the Spencer County Democrat Central Committee from 1978-1980 and then the Chairman of the Dubois County Democrat Central Committee from 1995-2001. Following, he was the Dubois County Democrat Campaign Chairman, City of Jasper Campaign Chairman, Member of the City of Huntingburg 2003 Democrat Campaign Committee and a Member of the 9th Congressional District Small Business Advisory Committee.

When Dan was not helping those in need, he enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling to Florida, playing cards, reading, studying history, fishing, watching sports, and spending time at Beaver Lake.

Surviving are his wife, Theresa, three sons, Aaron (Michelle) Mundy, Sicily, Italy, Chad (Holly) Mundy, Jasper, IN, and Ben (Miranda) Mundy, Jasper, IN, and five grandchildren (Regan, Klayton, Bella, Carter, and Kade). Also surviving are four brothers, Bill Mundy, Jasper, IN, Tom (Sandy) Mundy, Ireland, IN, Rick (Gwen) Mundy, Huntingburg, IN, Phil (Karen) Mundy, Jasper, IN, and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial Mass for Daniel L. Mundy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 1:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. St. Joseph’s Parish will pray a rosary at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Benedict of Ferdinand, Lions Club, or to a favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.