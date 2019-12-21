DNR urging Hoosiers to practice ice safety

As days get shorter and water freezes over, The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is urging Hoosiers to practice ice safety.

It’s important to keep an eye on neighborhood retention ponds, lakes, and other waterways where people may venture out and find themselves in trouble.

Thousands of Hoosiers take to the ice every winter, enjoying fishing, skating, hiking, or just sliding around on frozen ponds and lakes.

And every year, people drown after falling through the ice.

Always put safety first. Always believe the ice is thin (unless proven otherwise) before getting on.

The DNR also says you should follow these tips when thinking about standing on or walking on a frozen lake or pond:

No ice is safe ice

Test thickness with an ice auger. At least 4 inches of ice is recommended for ice fishing, and 5 inches is recommended for snowmobiling

If you don’t know how thick the ice is, don’t get on it

Always wear life jackets or flotation coats

Carry ice hooks and rope gear

Leave a note of your whereabouts with a friend or family member before going on the ice

Never test how thick the ice is while alone.

If you ever see an animal or pet struggling on the ice, never go after it. Call your local emergency response personnel who are equipped to make rescues.

Some bodies of water can appear to be frozen solid, but can actually have thing ice in several potentially unexpected areas.

Don’t go near flowing water, like rivers and streams when they are covered by a thin layer of ice.

Water that is surrounded by sand may freeze with inconsistencies in ice thickness.

For more information about ice safety, head to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources website.