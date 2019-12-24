Dubois County has second-lowest unemployment rate in the state

Dubois County has the second-lowest unemployment rate in the state.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development released the county by county rates Monday afternoon.

Dubois County has the second-lowest unemployment rate with a 2.3% unemployment rate for November.

Tipton County is in first place with a 2.1% unemployment rate.

Numbers for the surrounding counties include Daviess and Martin Counties at 2.5%, Spencer and Perry Counties at 3.0%, Orange at 3.4%, Pike at 2.9%, Crawford at 3.6%, and Warrick County at 2.8%.

The statewide unemployment rate for November was 3.2%