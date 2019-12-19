Dubois County Sheriff Deputies looking utility pole hit and run driver

Dubois County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a hit-run that caused hundreds of Dubois REC customers to lose power.

Police say an unknown vehicle hit a utility pole at the Jasper Dubois Road and State Road 164 intersection around 2 am this morning.

Around 300 Dubois REC customers had no power until 7:30 this morning.

Police say the vehicle may have been a 2016-2018 GM or Chevrolet 2500 or 3500 series heavy-duty truck.

The vehicle fled the scene, driving towards Dubois on Jasper Dubois Road.

If you have any information about the crash, you are asked to call the dispatch center at (812) 482-9111.