Dubois County Solid Waste District Reminds of Christmas Lights Recycling

The Dubois County Solid Waste District reminds residents that they can recycle strands of old lights at the Solid Waste District Process Center and at Jasper Rural King during regular hours through January 13th.

Cardboard barrels are provided at the entry to the store and inside the SWMD Process Center.

The program accepts strands of electric lights only, not rigid frames such as yard shapes. Recycling the strands with lights on them is fine, but boxes and bags of individual lights are not accepted.

The District Process Center is located at 1103 S. 350 W. in Jasper. Regular hours are 8 am to 1 pm Monday through Friday. Residents may call 812-482-7865 for more information.