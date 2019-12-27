Earlene Schmett, age 91, of Holland, passed away at 11:50 p.m., on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper.

She was born September 22, 1928, in Birdseye, Indiana, to James Jesse and Virgie (Carmichael) Eckert; and married Hilbert A. Schmett on July 8, 1948, at Salem Church in Huntingburg. Earlene was a retired farmer and previously worked at General Electric. She was a member of Augustana United Church of Christ in Holland, the Holland Happy Homemakers, and the Huntingburg Fraternal Order of Eagles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilbert A. Schmett; her mother and father; two brothers, Alfred Eckert and Clyde Eckert; and three sisters, Jeanette “Nettie” Miller, Cletus Waddle, and Gladys Eckert.

She is survived by two daughters and two sons-in-law, Janet (Tom) Goldbin of Chesterton and Phyllis (David) Vogler of Jasper; one son and daughter-in-law, David (Brenda) Schmett of Huntingburg; one sister, Imogene Maxwell of Rensselaer; (6) grandchildren and (8) great grandchildren.

Funeral services for Earlene Schmett will be held at 2:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery in Huntingburg. Minister Zachary Korff will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., on Saturday, the day of the funeral. Memorial contributions can be made to Augustana United Church of Christ in Holland. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com