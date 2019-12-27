Edith A. Norrington, age 101 of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 10:40 a.m. on , 2019 at Golden Living Center in Petersburg, IN.

Edith was born in Velpen, Indiana on , 1918 to Albert and Alma (Arnold) Scott. She had two marriages. She married Oda George Richardson on , 1939. He preceded her in death in August of 1951. She then married Arvel Norrington in 1962, he preceded her in death in July of 1969.

Edith was a homemaker who raised three boys on her own, and had worked for the Otwell Milling Company, the Pike County Press Dispatch, and the Parker Drug Store in Winslow.

She was a member of Otwell United Methodist Church, and a member of the Rebekah Lodge in Petersburg and the Otwell Community Center.

She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, traveling, decorating for the holidays, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving are one son, Earl Richardson of Petersburg, one step-daughter, Betty Fears and two step-sons, John Norrington and Donald Norrington, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death besides her two husbands were two sons, Danny Joe Richardson and Raymond Albert Richardson, two sisters, Maude Steen and Oline Whitehead, and one brother, Russell Scott.

Funeral services for Edith A. Norrington will be held at 11 a.m. on , 2019 at Otwell United Methodist Church in Otwell with burial to follow in New Liberty Cemetery in Velpen, IN. Reverend Jeff Pinney will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service time at Otwell United Methodist Church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to Otwell United Methodist Church or to a favorite charity.

