Evanston Woman Arrested on OWI Charges

An Evanston woman was arrested in Jasper last night on OWI Charges.

Last night at around 11:30 pm, a Jasper Police Department officer observed a black 2008 Pontiac G6 traveling the wrong direction down Mill St and conducted a traffic stop.

Upon further investigation, it was found that 22-year-old Ashley Mosby of Evanston was Operating While Intoxicated. Mosby’s BAC tested at .08.

Mosby was taken to the Dubois County Security Center where she was charged with Operating While Intoxicated, a Class C Misdemeanor.