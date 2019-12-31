Evansville Man Arrested After Leaving The Scene of an Accident

An Evansville man was arrested in Jasper yesterday after striking two vehicles.

On Monday, just after 1:00 pm, Jasper Police Department received multiple 911 to the report of a man in a gold 2007 Honda who had left the scene of an accident involving two other vehicles. The Honda was traveling northbound on Manor drive and struck two parked cars near the intersection of 36th Street. The driver, later identified as 33-year-old Aaron Hancock of Evansville, hit a Blue 2010 Toyota Corolla owned by 34-year-old Christina Terry of Jasper and a black 2008 Kia Rio owned by 32-year-old Jerry Lamkin of Jasper. Terry’s Corolla suffered a total loss and Lamkin’s Rio suffered $1,000 in damages.

Hancock then left the scene in an attempt to flee and evade police. Not much later, police received information that Hancock was hiding in the woods close to where the accident occurred. Hancock was located and after a few demands, complied with officers. Hancock was found to be under the influence of alcohol and tested double the legal limit.

Hancock was taken into custody and was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and OWI.