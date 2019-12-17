Federal Government extending Open Enrollment to December 18th

The Federal Government is extending Open Enrollment for those wanting to enroll in Affordable Healthcare Insurance in the Marketplace.

Enrollment is now open until 3 am Eastern on Wednesday, December 18th.

And if you don’t have health insurance, TRI-CAP has seven Certified Healthcare navigators ready to help you search on the Marketplace for the best health plan your health needs and budget.

Their services are free, local, and unbiased.

To make a free appointment, head to ckindiana.org, or call one of TRI-CAP’s local offices.

Their Jasper number is 812-482-2233 extension 145.

Their Petersburg number is 812-354-8721 extension 107.

There Booneville number is 812-897-0364 extension 102.

And their Evansville number is 812-428-2189 extension 1, 3, or 4.