Ferdinand Town Council honors Park Board Member during last monthly meeting of the year

The Ferdinand Town Council had its last monthly meeting of the year last night.

Before discussing new and old business items, council members took time to honor a park board member.

Dolores Boeglin is retiring after serving on the Ferdinand Park Board for 20 years.

The council recognized Boeglin by presenting her with a special silver platter and glass set.

Council members will soon start looking for a person to replace her.

The council then started discussing the renovations of a Ferdinand building.

Universal Package of Dale is planning on moving into a building on Virginia Street, between Third and Fifth Streets.

Ferdinand Town Council members gave the green light on a confirmatory resolution. This will make the building an economic development revitalization area.

Universal package’s tax abatement request was also approved at last night’s meeting.

The renovation is a $2.1 million investment and is bringing at least 21 jobs to town by July next year.

Ferdinand’s Volunteer Fire Department is getting a new firefighter. Council members approved the hiring of Benjamin Hayden and accepted the retirements for Brett Giesler and Jamison Denning.

Ferdinand’s town website will soon have a new look, thanks to council members approving the town’s Title VI Plan.

The plan will improve facilities, as well as meetings and the town’s website. These improvements will better accommodate those who are visually impaired, hearing impaired and those who speak a different language.

The Park Board also updated council members on the Old Town lake Project.

The trail and bridge are almost completed. Officials anticipate the project will be completed by early next month.

And finally, the Ferdinand Economic Development Commission is presenting its revolving road loan program plan. The presentation takes place during the next Ferdinand Town Council monthly meeting on Tuesday, January 21st.