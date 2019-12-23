Five Local Teachers Receive Grants Through Dubois County Community Foundation

Five local teachers are receiving $5,000 grants from the Dubois County Community Foundation.

The foundation’s primary focus in their annual 12 Days of Giving Campaign is education.

The winning teachers are:

Holly Reckelhoff of Holy Trinity

Stephen Longabaugh of Southridge Middle School

Lisa Schmitt of Northeast Dubois Middle School

Beth DeSchamp of Pine Ridge Elementary

Anna Grant of Jasper Middle School

In total, these grants add up to $25,000.

12 Days of Giving is made possible by donors in the community who chose to give an unrestricted gift to The Fund for Dubois County.