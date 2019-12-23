Five Local Teachers Receive Grants Through Dubois County Community Foundation

Five local teachers are receiving $5,000 grants from the Dubois County Community Foundation.
The foundation’s primary focus in their annual 12 Days of Giving Campaign is education.
The winning teachers are:
- Holly Reckelhoff of Holy Trinity
- Stephen Longabaugh of Southridge Middle School
- Lisa Schmitt of Northeast Dubois Middle School
- Beth DeSchamp of Pine Ridge Elementary
- Anna Grant of Jasper Middle School
In total, these grants add up to $25,000.
12 Days of Giving is made possible by donors in the community who chose to give an unrestricted gift to The Fund for Dubois County.
