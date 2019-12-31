French Lick woman suffers minor injuries in single-vehicle crash

A French Lick woman suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle crash afternoon.

Dubois County Sheriff Deputies say 68-year-old Nona Noble was going westbound on State Road 56 near the Sendleweck curve, just three miles east of Hayesville, when she lost traction and control of the vehicle.

Noble then went off the north side of the roadway into a ditch, striking a road sign before rolling over and landing in the roadway on the passenger side.

Noble complained of pain but refused medical care at the scene.

Noble’s 2008 Honda Odyssey is a total loss.

The road was closed for about 30 minutes while crews cleaned up the accident.