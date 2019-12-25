Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools board holds last monthly meeting of the year

The Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools Board met for the last monthly meeting of the year on Monday afternoon.

Board members approved some purchases for the school corporation and were given an update on the construction of Jasper Elementary.

Thanks to the nice weather, contractors are almost done with the west wing.

Contractors anticipate the west wing will be completely finished by next week.

As of now, Jasper Elementary is on schedule and should be completed by April.

Crews will start pouring concrete and installing carpet next month.

And speaking of Jasper Elementary school, board members gave the green light on purchasing new cafeteria tables for the school.

These 33 cafeteria tables will be purchased from Palmer Hamilton of Elkhorn, Wisconsin, and cost a total of $49,307.96.

Board members approved a preventative maintenance agreement for a mechanical system. This agreement is for the high school, Jasper Middle School, Ireland Elementary, Cabby O’Neill Gymnasium, and Tenth Street Elementary. In total, this will cost the school corporation $47,872.88.

The board then switch gears, discussing where they are in the process of updating security at Ireland Elementary, Middle and High Schools.

The upgrade project is still in the early stages. Eventually, all classrooms will have card access systems.

The school corporation’s 2020 budget is officially approved. Board members were told the tax rate will be $1.10 per an assessed value of $100.

And finally, the January reorganization meeting will be held on Monday, January 6th, at 8 am in the corporation office.

The next regular Greater Jasper Consolidated School monthly board meeting will be on Monday, January 27th at 7 pm in the corporation office.