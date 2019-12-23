Holiday decorations bringing hidden fire risks

Christmas decorations are a great way to spice up a home during the holiday season, but they can also bring an unwanted guest…fires.

One of these classic holiday decorations is Christmas lights.

According to Huntingburg Fire Department Public Information Officer, Fire Investigator, and Department Secretary, John Smith, many families leave these lights on to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

Smith tells us an overload can be caused by something simple, like Christmas lights.

It’s also important to keep an eye on how many extension cords you are using when decorating with Christmas lights. Smith explains why.

Although Christmas lights look merry and bright, leaving them on when you’re not at home can be dangerous. Turning off these lights can be easily forgotten when rushing out the door. But Smith says there is a tool that can help with this.

Lights aren’t the only fire danger when it comes to decorations. Although candles can make a home smell like Christmas, they can cause problems.

Smith says a lit candle should never be left unattended. You should always keep a close eye on that open flame, and keep children and pets away from it.

Smith says being cautious of these fire dangers can make Christmas safer for everyone.

These decorations aren’t the only things that can be dangerous this time of year. Be sure to tune in tomorrow as we take a look into what threats heat sources like fireplaces, furnaces and space heaters bring to the table.