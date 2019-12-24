Holiday heating hazards

Yesterday, what talked about how Christmas decorations like lights and candles can pose a fire threat.

But these aren’t the only holiday dangers when it comes to fires.

Various heat sources can keep a home toasty during the darkest winter months. But they also bring a whole new set of fire dangers to the table.

Heat sources like space heaters can be incredibly dangerous if not used properly. Huntingburg Fire Department Public Information Officer, Fire Investigator, and Department Secretary, John Smith, tells us why.

But these small heaters aren’t the only big danger. Chimneys and fireplaces can be extremely hazardous.

After ripping open presents on Christmas morning, some families get rid of wrapping paper by burning it in their fireplace. This can cause surrounding houses to catch fire, and Smith says he has seen it with his own eyes.

Smith explains how often a chimney should have a deep cleaning.

When looking at all of these hazards, Smith also reiterates how important it is to check smoke alarms.

Some houses have another type of alarm that needs to be checked this time of year.

Smith says this gas is extremely dangerous, and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning sometimes go unnoticed.

If you think you have carbon monoxide poisoning or think someone else may have it, call 911 immediately.

For more information about fire safety during the Christmas season, head to the National Fire Protection Association website, nfpa.org.