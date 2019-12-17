Holland man facing OWI charges

A Holland man is facing OWI charges.

Huntingburg Police responded to reports of a car hitting a telephone pole in the 500 block of North Washington Street around 5:08 last night.

Police report seeing a white Chevy with extensive front end damage and paint transfer to the telephone pole sitting in a rock driveway when they arrived.

After smelling alcohol coming from the driver, identified as 43-year-old Keith Gabberd, police ordered a series of tests.

But Gabberd refused these tests. After police obtained a search warrant for blood and/or urine, he still refused.

Gabberd was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and Obstruction.