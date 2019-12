A Huntingburg man was arrested for shoplifting

Yesterday, at around 6:00 PM, the Jasper Police got a call from the Jasper Walmart on Newton Street about a man who they had apprehended in shoplifting.

The man was identified as 33 year old, Luccner Metayer.

Metayer attempted to shoplift various items totaling over $120 worth of products.

Metayer was arrested and was booked to the Dubois County Security Center.