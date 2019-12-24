Huntingburg residents skate into the Christmas season

Hundreds of Huntingburg residents of all ages took advantage of the warm weather and glided into the Christmas season last weekend.

Destination Huntingburg and Market Street Park teamed up to host Ice Skating in the Park throughout the day on Saturday.

Huntingburg Resident, Tara Schnaus, explains how grateful she is for the family-friendly event, and tells us how much fun they had.

For local youth like Emma Schroeder and Cooper Menke, it was a time for laughter and memories. Here’s what they had to say, and tell us what their favorite parts were.

For more information about Destination Huntingburg and their latest events, head to their Facebook page.