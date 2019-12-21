Indiana unemployment rate holding steady at 3.2%

Indiana’s unemployment rate is still at a standstill.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the state’s rate is still 3.2%. The state’s unemployment rate has stayed the same since September.

This is still below the national rate of 3.5%.

Indiana’s labor force had a net increase of 364 over the previous month.

This is because of a 308 increase of unemployed residents and an increase of 38 employment residents.

Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.38 million.

The state’s 64.4% labor force participation rate remains above the national rate of 63.2%.