Jasper and Huntingburg will be swearing in their new elects in the next coming weeks.

Jasper will swear in their new elects on December 30th at 3:00 pm at the Council Chambers at City Hall. City Hall is located at 610 Main St in Jasper.

Huntingburg will swear in their new elects on January 1st, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Old Town Hall. Old Town Hall is located at 309 N. Geiger Street in Huntingburg.