Jasper Man Cited After Ferdinand Crash

A Jasper man was cited in Ferdinand on several charges yesterday, including having no insurance or license.

Yesterday just before 4:00 pm, officers with the Ferdinand Police Department were called to a vehicle crash at the intersection of West 23rd Street and Industrial Park road.

It was found out that Mark Dotterwiech of Jasper was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer and attempted to turn south onto Industrial Park Road and did not see a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Carla Moen of Dale, who was traveling northbound on Industrial Park Road when the vehicles collided.

EMS was called to check on two juveniles that were in Dotterwiech’s Explorer. Both were released with minor scratches. Both vehicles were a total loss.

Dotterweich was cited for failure to yield right of way, having no insurance, and having no valid license.