Jasper man flown to Indianapolis hospital after crashing into ambulance Friday afternoon

A Jasper man was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after crashing into an ambulance on US 231 yesterday.

Dubois County Sheriff Deputies and Indiana State Troopers responded to a crash with injuries on US 231, just south of State Road 162 at around 1:20 Friday afternoon.

Police believe 37-year-old Michael Cannon was driving a 2000 Pontiac northbound on US 231 and drove left of center for unknown reasons, colliding head-on into an ambulance going southbound.

The ambulance driver, identified as 51-year-old Willian Luebbehusen of Jasper, and his passenger, 42-year-old Patrick Brown of Tell City, were taken to Jasper Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

Cannon was originally flown to Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville for his injuries but was later flown to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment.

ISP says the ambulance was not transporting a patient and was not on an emergency run at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.