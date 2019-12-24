Jasper woman facing OWI and drug charges

A Jasper woman is facing OWI and drug charges after a minor crash yesterday.

Jasper Police responded to Mannheim Road and 43rd Street for a minor collision at around 3:30 pm yesterday.

When arriving, police learned the driver, identified as 20-year-old Katie Stemply, was impaired.

Stemply was taken to Memorial Hospital for toxicology reports.

She was later transported to the Dubois County Security Center and charged with OWI, and possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia.