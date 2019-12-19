Kendra Rottet Named Memorial Hospital 2019 LCM Award Recipient

Kendra Rottet, MSN, RN was named the 2019 recipient of the Little Company of Mary Award at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. The LCM Award is given annually to an employee nominated by his or her co-workers and chosen from a group of finalists by the hospital’s Mission Committee. Nominees for this award demonstrate Memorial Hospital’s mission and core values through their daily work.

Rottet is the clinical manager of Post-Surgical Services. She has worked at Memorial Hospital for the past 19 years. She has been described as the heart of the Post-Surgical Unit and a leader who understands that actions and commitments speak much louder than words. She leads with a servant’s heart, and every decision she makes is based on what is best for patients and staff. Rottet stated, “It is a privilege to be a part of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center, which serves our community guided by our mission and our faith.”

Rottet grew up in Jasper where she currently resides with her husband, Jon, and son Henry.

Other nominees for the award included Jill Barnett, Sue Hasenour, Alisa Hildenbrand, Heather Keller, Alice Merkel, Brandy Nord, Debi Ohanian, Jodi Richardson, Tana Scott, Brenda Souders, Robin Traylor, Jan Wallhauser, Sue Wehr, and Sara Willis.