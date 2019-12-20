National Office Furniture Honored with Best of Year Honoree Distinction

National Office Furniture, a unit of Kimball International, Inc., announces that Interior Design Magazine has awarded four of its products with the Best of Year Honoree distinction. As one of the industry’s premier design awards program, Interior Design Magazine’s Best of Year (BoY) Awards honors the most significant work of the year.

Interior Design Editor in Chief, Cindy Allen, and Publisher, Carol Cisco, announced all BoY Honorees and Winners live before a standing-room-only crowd of over 1,000+ industry and design community members during an awards ceremony held at the Javits Center in New York City.

By recognizing designers, architects, and manufacturers from around the globe the BoY Award has become the ultimate measure of excellence. This award showcases what’s happening today in every category of design while simultaneously setting the bar even higher for the future.

National was recognized in four categories: Weli seating – Healthcare Furniture category, Volute seating – Contract Seating Guest category, Marnia occasional tables – Contract Furniture Tables category, and Wixler occasional tables – Residential Furniture Occasional Tables category.