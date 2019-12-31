No damage reported after outdoor holiday lights catch fire

No residential damage is reported after outdoor holiday lights caught fire at a Huntingburg house yesterday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the residence of Doris Tretter at 706 Orchard Road around 5:18 last night.

According to Huntingburg Fire Department Public Information Officer, Fire Investigator, and Department Secretary, John Smith, there was no structure fire.

Instead, Smith tells us outdoor holiday lights caused shrubbery near the residence to catch on fire.

Firefighters used water extinguishers to put out the flames and disconnected the holiday lights.

Smith says the house itself was not damaged.

16 firefighters and three trucks were on the scene for about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.