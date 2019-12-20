Oaktown Woman Dead After Knox County Crash

An Oaktown woman is dead after a fatal crash in Knox County.

Indiana State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 41 north of Gauger Road around 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 62-year-old Karen Leah Burr was driving a Chevrolet Impala southbound on US 41 and rear-ended a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

Police say the tractor was traveling at around 10 mph in the driving lane due to mechanical issues prior to the crash.

Burr was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, identified as 58-year-old Albert Javan Riddle Jr. of Chicago was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.