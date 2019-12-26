Paoli Peaks Closes Amid Warm Weather

A southern Indiana ski resort has temporarily closed its slopes amid unseasonably warm weather that’s melting its artificial snowpack.

Paoli Peaks said Wednesday in a tweet that it was closing its slopes and tubing park beginning Thursday until cold air returns and they have the opportunity to make additional snow.

The resort recorded a record high of 69 degrees Wednesday amid the region’s early winter warm spell.

Paoli Peaks has long used machines to mix water and compressed air to make artificial snow to supplement natural snowfall.