Patrick J. Schmitt, age 89, of Ireland, Indiana, passed away at 12:25 p.m. on , 2019 in the Northwood Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Pat was born in Ireland, Indiana, on , 1930, to Alfred and Elizabeth (Renner) Schmitt. He married Hilda Heeke on , 1954, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Dubois, Indiana. She preceded him in death on , 2012.

Pat was a graduate of Ireland High School.

He was a corporal for the United States Army, serving in Germany.

He was a lifetime dairy farmer and after retirement he worked for Superior Ag delivering fertilizer to farms.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, where he served on the cemetery committee, the V.F.W. Post #673, and the Democrat Club.

He enjoyed growing pumpkins for the grandchildren, gardening, vacationing to the Ozarks, and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Surviving are three daughters, Wanda (Gary) Beck, Ireland, IN, Linda (Tony) Hohl, Ireland, IN, and Brenda (Mark) Hochgesang, Jasper, IN, nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, one sister, Mary Ann Stetter, Jasper, IN, and one brother, Mike (Carol) Schmitt, Ireland, IN.

Preceding him in death besides his wife is one brother, Frank Schmitt.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick J. Schmitt will be held at 11:00 a.m. on , 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The V.F.W. Post #673 will conduct military grave site rights.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 until the 11:00 a.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Cemetery Fund or to a favorite charity.

