Perdue Farms Grants $50,000 to Daviess County 4-H Building Expansion

Perdue Farms, through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, is giving a $50,000 grant for the expansion of 4-H buildings used for youth development in Daviess County.

The Daviess County 4-H wants to improve year-round space in its aging buildings at East Side Park in Washington, Ind. The plan includes adding a multiuse barn, to be named for the Perdue Foundation, that will be used to house chicken and rabbits and exhibit other livestock during events

Perdue’s Turkey Operations Vice President Tom Schaffer says that Perdue’s grant for the expansion is something that the community needed.

Daviess County 4-H Association Member and Campaign Chairwoman Tara Brower says that the support of Perdue shows a huge commitment to the youth of the community who look to 4-H for leadership development and hands-on learning.

Daviess 4-H works with about 426 students each year to develop citizenship, leadership, responsibility and life skills. Though historically focused on agriculture, 4-H also teaches healthy living, science, engineering and technology.

Brower says the renovation and expansion will allow 4-H to hold more community activities, youth learning events, and livestock exhibits. A new kitchen will be the site of educational programs, including interactive lessons on health, nutrition, and safe food handling.