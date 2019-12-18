Power Restored to Dubois REC Customers After Multiple-Hour Power Outage

Almost 350 Dubois REC members were without power for several hours this morning.

At around 1:45 am this morning, it was reported that a driver had hit one of Dubois REC’s three phase poles on Jasper-Dubois Road, breaking two of them in the process.

Dubois REC crews were on the scene for several hours to get power back up and running. All customers without power all now have power.

Dubois REC apologizes for this inconvenience and asks that people have patience as they work to get service back on.