Regional Opportunities Initiatives granting $1.86 million to seven Indiana counties

Regional Opportunities Initiatives, or ROI, is awarding $1.86 million in Ready Communities Implementation Grants to seven Indiana counties.

The Jasper Public Library is receiving a grant to fund a mobile van. This will bring hands-on STEM, library, and creative programming to community events and locations throughout Dubois County.

The Daviess County Economic Development Foundation is also receiving a grant to fund a portion of construction costs for the Commons of Daviess County Downtown Plaza and Event Pavilion.

These funds will go towards converting vacant and underutilized properties in downtown Washington into a multi-use community gathering spaces with a performance arts pavilion, central lawn, public restrooms, concessions serving the area, and a covered parking lot.

The Ready Communities competitive grant program empowers counties and communities to strategically plan for, develop, and implement projects and programs that build quality of place, grow regional capacity for workforce development, attraction, and improve the attributes and amenities that make the Indiana Uplands a desirable place to work, live, and play.

Grants were awarded in amounts ranging from $100,000 to $250,000 per project for a total of $1,863,781.