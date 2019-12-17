Sally Gogel Fischer appointed to Hoosier Hills Credit Union Board of Directors

Hoosier Hills Credit Union has a new member on its Board of Directors.

Owner of Gogel Fischer and Associates CPA in Jasper, Sally Gogel Fischer, is filling the open seat.

Her initial term starts on January 1st and will last for one year.

Fischer is replacing Bill Miller, who retired after serving the board for 50 years.

Fischer has been an HHCU member for over 10 years and lives in Jasper with her husband.

Fischer brings a wealth of professional and community volunteer experience, and extensive leadership and management tenures to the board.

She has logged over 17 hours of corporate accounting work and more than 12 years of private-practice accounting for public clients.

Fischer is a Court-Appointed Special Advocate, a former American Legion Auxiliary President and former Mariah Hill Conservation Club secretary.

She has also been a board member and treasurer at Tri-Cap.

Along with being a Certified Public Accountant, Fischer holds bachelor’s degrees in marketing and management from the University of Evansville, as well as a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Indiana University Southeast.