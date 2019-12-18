Santa Claus Museum Asks for Volunteers To Help Santa With Letters

The Santa Claus Museum is asking for the public’s assistance in helping Santa respond to letters this Christmas.

Santa and his elves are working very hard to respond to everyone who wrote to him, but there has been a record number of letters sent this year, so the Santa Claus Museum and Village are asking for help. From writing to stamping to sealing, anything to help would be appreciated.

The Santa Claus Museum is open every day from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm. All letters need to be sent out by Friday, December 20th.