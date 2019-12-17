Senator Messmer recipient of 2019 IPAC Legislative Excellence Award

State Senator Mark Messmer is this year’s recipient of the 2019 Legislative Award from the Indiana Prosecuting Attorney’s Council.

Senator Messmer received the award for his work on Senate Enrolled Act 551 during the 2019 legislative session.

SEA 551 closed several loopholes in Indiana law to better protect young Hoosiers from predators.

Because of this, a restraining order can be issued against an adult engaging in the grooming of a child for sexual acts.

The act also:

Expands the rights for domestic violence and child abuse victims

Protects the community from violent abusers and sex offenders

Prohibits the Department of Child Services from releasing information about minor fatalities if there is an ongoing investigation

Allows a child victim to bring a comforting item to the court during testimony, such as a specially trained dog or a stuffed animal

Restricts the disclosure of sensitive information about a child victim and defendant during prosecution or a criminal investigation.

Washington County Prosecutor, Dustin Houchin, nominated Messmer for the award.