Tell City Woman Dead After Two-Vehicle Crash in Perry County

A Tell City woman is dead after a two-vehicle collision Friday night in Perry County.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in just after 6:30 pm Friday night to the report of a two-vehicle collision on Indiana 37 near the Morgan Ridge turnoff.

29-year-old James Brownlee of Tell City was traveling southbound on Indiana 37 in a white Pontiac while 51-year-old Sharon James of Tell City was traveling northbound in a Ford pickup. Preliminary findings showed that Brownlee’s Pontiac crossed the center line and struck James’ Ford head-on.

Extrication tools had to be used to get both Brownlee and James out of their vehicles. Both Brownlee and James were transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. James was later transferred to the University of Louisville Hospital where she passed away Saturday evening.

No word on Brownlee’s condition at this time.