The Cold Stares coming to historic Astra Theatre

The Cold Stares are returning to the historic Astra Theatre next month!

One of the first events The Next Act brought to the historic Astra Theatre in Jasper was The Cold Snares.

The band just released a new album and is returning to the Astra on Saturday, January 18th.

Doors open at 6:30 pm, with the opening taking over the stage at 7:30 pm and The Cold Snares performing at around 8:30 pm.

General admission tickets on the main floor and balcony are $15. VIP tickets that include reserved parking, premium seating, concessions voucher, and artist meet-and-greet, are available for $30 each. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheNextAct.org.