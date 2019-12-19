Wabash Valley Correctional Facility Offender Work Crew Gives Back

Washington, Ind. – A Wabash Valley Correctional Facility (WVCF) offender work crew helped give the Westminster Presbyterian Church a facelift.

A crew of seven men performed several tasks at the church. They worked inside painting the kitchen, the radiators, and the hallways. They also worked outside painting the parking lot, removing weeds from the prayer garden, reseeding the lawn and pressure washing the stairs and building. The church was very pleased with the work completed.

A second crew of six men returned to the church to complete a few additional tasks. They laid down rock and landscaping stones. They painted the front door and the handrails. A few of the workers also assisted with removing old chairs and books from the church to free up space. The church representatives said that the men were a pleasure to be around.

Warden Brown stated, “I’m thankful that our offenders were able to lighten the load on the church. Keeping up with the demands of an aging building would not be easy.” Currently, Wabash Valley Correctional Facility has five work crews assisting Sullivan, Knox, Greene, Daviess, Vigo, Vanderburgh, Clay and Parke counties.

Several areas at the church did not have the curb appeal that the small church community wanted, thus the workers were asked to brighten them up.

Here is the finished product. What a difference some paint and rock made! The facelift that the church received meant a great deal to the congregation.

Background

The Westminster Presbyterian Church has a small congregation that is working to make a big difference in the Washington community. They were very appreciative of the work the offenders did and felt blessed to have been able to get to know them.