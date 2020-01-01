1/4 of an Acre Burns After Brush Fire Gets Out of Hand

Burning trash resulted in ¼ of an acre of grass to catch fire Wednesday.

At 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department was called to the report of a brush fire at the Devin Klingle residence at 4813 E Zehr Road.

Upon arrival, about 1/4 of an acre had burned when a trash fire got out of control. Most of the fire was out when the first arriving units arrived. Firefighters put out the remainder of the trash fire and wetted down the burned area.

There were 9 firefighters with 2 trucks responding to the scene and were there for about a 1/2 hour.

There was no property damage or injuries during the incident.