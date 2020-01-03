Alex Hayden Householder “House”, age 24, of Holland, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born December 20, 1995, in Jasper, Indiana, to Steve and Chris Householder. Alex graduated from Southridge High School; worked as a construction foreman for H.D. Construction; enjoyed riding motorcycles, trucks and target shooting; and loved animals and most of all his family.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Chris (Tim) Barnett of Holland; his father, Steve Householder of Ft. Wayne; five siblings, Josh Householder of Detroit, Michigan, Jennie Householder of Key Largo, Florida, Hannah Barnett of Holland, Jessica Escobedo of Jasper, and Adam Barnett of Jasper; his grandmother, Linda Atkins of Birdseye; by (6) uncles, (5) aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., E.S.T., on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow at Mayo Cemetery near Duff. Kelly Murphy will officiate at the service.

Friends may call for visitation at the Nass & Son Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 4th. Memorial contributions can be made to the Southridge Football Program. Condolences may be shared online at www.nassandson.com