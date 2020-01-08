Andrea Tooley and Helen Camacho Join Dubois County Community Foundation Board of Directors

The Dubois County Community Foundation has two new board members.

Andrea Tooley has been appointed president of the Dubois County Community Foundation board of directors. Tooley will succeed outgoing president, Jen Verkamp.

Andrea received a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in secondary education. She is the owner of Firefly Boutique located on Fourth Street in Huntingburg.

Andrea is the former executive director of A Kid’s Place, a nonprofit childcare center in Huntingburg.

Andrea is an active member of the Southridge Young Life committee and a Junior Achievement volunteer. She has served on the Jasper Optimist Club board of directors and as a council member for Salem United Church of Christ.

Andrea attended The Fund Raising School in 2012 where she received a certificate in Principles & Techniques of Fund Raising. She has served on the Community Foundation board since 2014.

Andrea resides in Huntingburg with her husband, Jeff and their two children.

The board also appointed new member, Helen Camacho, who begins her first three-year term.



Helen is a Relationship Banker for German American where she has been employed since 2010.

Helen currently serves on the board of directors of Destination Huntingburg and ALASI. She is the treasurer for Southridge Wrestling Crew and is also a member of the Huntingburg Redevelopment Commission. Helen has served on the board of directors of Huntingburg Youth Soccer and is a Girls on the Run coach.

Helen and her husband, Tony, reside in Huntingburg with their three sons.

The Executive officers remaining the same in 2020 are Mark Balsmeyer, vice-president; Lonnie Nicholson, secretary; Jason Kelly, treasurer and Jen Verkamp, past president.

The Community Foundation is governed by 15 community volunteers from across the county who oversee strategic planning, policy and responsibly steward over $40 million in assets.