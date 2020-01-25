American Red Cross experiencing type O blood shortage

The American Red Cross is urging donors with type O blood to Donate.

The organization is extending its urgent call for all donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets.

Since influenza is preventing some donors from giving and winter weather is threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments.

Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

Although only 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type.

And hospital staff typically reaches for type O blood when there is no time to determine the patient’s blood type.

Donors of all blood types-especially O positive and O negative- are urged to make an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767, or by enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo Device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Monday, January 27 th , from 3 to 7 pm at Dale United Methodist Church

, from 3 to 7 pm at Dale United Methodist Church Monday, January 27 th , from 2 to 7 pm at Luce Elementary School in Richland

, from 2 to 7 pm at Luce Elementary School in Richland Tuesday, January 28 th , from 2 to 6 pm at First Baptist Church in Princeton

, from 2 to 6 pm at First Baptist Church in Princeton Thursday, January 30 th , from 1 to 6 pm at Lincoln Trail Elementary in Lamar

, from 1 to 6 pm at Lincoln Trail Elementary in Lamar Thursday, January 30 th , from 1 to 6 pm at Santa Claus Methodist Church in Santa Claus

, from 1 to 6 pm at Santa Claus Methodist Church in Santa Claus Monday, February 3 rd from 2 to 7 pm at the American Legion Hall in Ferdinand

from 2 to 7 pm at the American Legion Hall in Ferdinand Wednesday, February 5 th , from 1 to 6 pm at the Jasper Library

, from 1 to 6 pm at the Jasper Library Thursday, February 6 th from 2 to 6 pm at Free Methodist Church in Washington

from 2 to 6 pm at Free Methodist Church in Washington Thursday, February 6 th from 11 am to 4 pm at St. Meinrad School of Theology in Saint Meinrad

from 11 am to 4 pm at St. Meinrad School of Theology in Saint Meinrad Sunday, February 9 th from 8 am to 12 noon at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois

from 8 am to 12 noon at St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois Monday, February 10th from 2 to 7 pm at Mackey Community Blood Drive in Oakland City