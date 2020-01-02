Anonymous Tip Leads To December Hit and Run Suspect

A hit and run investigation was solved this morning after an anonymous tip from the public led to the suspect and vehicle.

29-year-old Derek Breitweiser of French Lick was identified as the suspect that struck a utility pole at the intersection of Jasper-Dubois Road and State Road 164 East of Jasper that caused a power outage on December 18th, 2019 to over 300 Dubois REC customers. Breitweiser struck the utility pole with his 2017 GMC 2500 pickup truck.

Breitweiser has been summoned to appear in court for the crime of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, a class B misdemeanor.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office received several tips from the public about this case. They say they appreciate all of the help in getting the case solved.